X-rays on sprained finger of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey come back clean

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey does not have any fractures in his sprained right pinky, according to medical tests, coach Nick Nurse said Monday ahead of the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The All-Star starter was injured in a collision with teammate Adem Bona with 16 seconds remaining in the 76ers' 126-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Maxey immediately grabbed his right hand, tucking it under his jersey as he walked directly to the locker room.

Maxey, who leads the NBA with 1,767 total points, underwent X-rays and an MRI that showed there were no broken bones in his hand. The sixth-year pro already had been ruled out through Tuesday, when Philadelphia hosts Memphis.

"No breaks," Nurse said. "Now, he's got to see the hand specialists to figure out what's next."

Maxey sprained the same pinky last season, which the coach admitted "adds to the concern factor." He is averaging career highs of 29 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 61 games for the 76ers, who have fallen out of a top-six playoff position into eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

"He seems OK and his spirits are good," Nurse said. "He wants to be back, but he's got to see these people before we take the next step."