Tyree Blake charged in 2 separate incidents of indecent assault in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 30-year-old man is charged for his role in two separate incidents of indecent assault, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Police arrested Tyree Blake earlier this week after sharing a surveillance video with the public. 

It showed the suspect wearing a NASA sweatshirt. 

Blake allegedly fondled an adult complainant without consent inside a SEPTA trolley station at 19th and Market Streets on Aug. 7. 

Authorities say on July 30, he allegedly fondled an adult complainant without consent while inside the Wawa at 33rd and Market Streets. 

He is charged with indecent assault and harassment in both incidents. 

The DA's office said prior to his arrest, he has an open misdemeanor case from 2020 that is being handled in mental health court.

August 11, 2022

