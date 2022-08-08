Man wanted for sexual assaults in Center City area taken into custody, police source says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a suspect wanted for sexual assaults has been taken into custody. Charges are pending, according to police.

The most recent incident happened Sunday at a SEPTA station in Center City.

A 20-year-old woman told police she was attacked while walking up the steps after getting off the trolley at 19th and Market Streets.

SEPTA police say the same man is accused of committing a similar attack against a 17-year-old girl near City Hall last Wednesday.