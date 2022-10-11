Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men charged in carjacking at Upper Roxborough gas station

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were charged on Monday in a carjacking at a gas station in Upper Roxborough, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors say the two men carjacked a vehicle while a 12-year-old child was in the backseat on Sunday evening.

The suspects, Jeremiah Thomas and Milan Dean-Brewer, both of Montgomery County, took off with the vehicle while the child's father was making a purchase at the gas station. The child was able to escape the car during a stop and made it home without any injuries. 

Thomas and Dean-Brewer then crashed into a Whitemarsh Township Police vehicle on Ridge Pike in Montgomery County and were apprehended. 

They were charged with carjacking, kidnapping, auto theft, and related offenses, the DA says.

While the DA's Office says they set bail for $999,999 plus a stay-away order, the courts set bail at $250,000 and a stay-away order for Thomas and $400,000 and a stay-away order for Dean-Brewer.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 12:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.