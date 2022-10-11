Two men charged in carjacking at Upper Roxborough gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were charged on Monday in a carjacking at a gas station in Upper Roxborough, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors say the two men carjacked a vehicle while a 12-year-old child was in the backseat on Sunday evening.

The suspects, Jeremiah Thomas and Milan Dean-Brewer, both of Montgomery County, took off with the vehicle while the child's father was making a purchase at the gas station. The child was able to escape the car during a stop and made it home without any injuries.

Thomas and Dean-Brewer then crashed into a Whitemarsh Township Police vehicle on Ridge Pike in Montgomery County and were apprehended.

They were charged with carjacking, kidnapping, auto theft, and related offenses, the DA says.

While the DA's Office says they set bail for $999,999 plus a stay-away order, the courts set bail at $250,000 and a stay-away order for Thomas and $400,000 and a stay-away order for Dean-Brewer.