Twice-a-week trash collection expands to North Philadelphia

Sanitation crews are now collecting trash twice a week in parts of North Philadelphia, as the city expands a program aimed at reducing litter and illegal dumping.

The change comes one year after twice-weekly pickup was launched in Center City and South Philadelphia. City officials said the program has already made a measurable impact.

Since South Philadelphia residents began receiving an extra collection day, there's been a 20% drop in 311 calls related to illegal dumping, according to Carlton Williams, the city's director of clean and green initiatives.

"The majority of complaints we get from 311 is not from private contractors," Williams said. "It's not from tire shops. It's not from commercial business. It's from residential illegal dumping."

Officials said many residents do not have basements or backyards, so the program will reduce the need for residents to store trash inside their homes while waiting for collection day.

For North Philadelphia resident Gavin Westley, a recent Temple University graduate, the extra pickup couldn't come soon enough.

"A lot of trash lies out over here in North Philly, so it's really nice to hear they're going to be picking it up more," Westley said. "Hopefully, they can get the streets a little cleaner."

The city said it has invested $19 million into twice-weekly trash pickup. The money will fund dozens of new sanitation workers and additional trash trucks. Officials said the goal is not only making streets cleaner but restoring community pride.

"This administration will not stop until we get rid of the phrase 'Filth-adelphia,'" Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

Williams said he hopes to expand twice-weekly trash pickup to West Philadelphia in the future, though no timeline has been set.