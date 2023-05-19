Truck driver on cargo theft: "Never had this happen to me" in 20 years

Truck driver on cargo theft: "Never had this happen to me" in 20 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than two dozen TVs were stolen from a tractor-trailer while the driver was sleeping inside the cab, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Commerce Way in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police claim more than 30 TVs were stolen.

The driver of the semi said he was just feet from where he was supposed to drop off the TVs and was trying to get some rest when he felt something coming from the back of his truck.

"I kept feeling something moving," James Goldsmith, a Fort Worth, Texas driver, said. "I kind of dozed off. I got back up again, I could see a pickup truck parked behind me. I got up and I said I got my box on. I better run back there or maybe I get shot or something. I said I'm calling the police and they took off down the street down there.

"There were two guys on the back of the pickup truck, one guy driving. I looked over to the building toward my left, another pickup truck was going around with the TVs. I said, 'Oh my god.'

"I've been driving for 20 years. I've never had this happen to me. Never, ever."

A short time after the theft, state police pulled over a pickup truck and took the driver into custody.

Police said they do believe the person is connected to the TV theft, but no TVs were found in the back of the truck.

The heist is similar to another one that happened about two miles away just about a month ago.

In that case, someone broke into the back of a truck that was parked at Philadelphia Mills and stole $2 million in dimes. To date, no one is in custody for that theft.