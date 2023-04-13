Dimes and dash: Police investigating dime theft in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a case of dimes and dash. That is after they claim a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes was broken into overnight inside a Walmart parking lot in the 4300 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said Thursday that the trailer was allegedly broken into overnight.

According to police, the truck had about $750,000 in dimes in it.

Philly Police say thieves broke into an unmarked trailer overnight that contained about $750,000 in dimes near Franklin Mills Blvd.

Investigators believe at least $100,000 was stolen.

The truck was headed to Florida from the Mint in Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 video showed dimes scattered across the parking lot near Woodhaven Road.

CBS News Philadelphia

The investigation is ongoing.