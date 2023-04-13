Watch CBS News
Dimes and dash: Police investigating dime theft in Northeast Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 13, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 13, 2023 (AM) 02:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a case of dimes and dash. That is after they claim a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes was broken into overnight inside a Walmart parking lot in the 4300 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said Thursday that the trailer was allegedly broken into overnight.

According to police, the truck had about $750,000 in dimes in it.

Investigators believe at least $100,000 was stolen.

The truck was headed to Florida from the Mint in Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 video showed dimes scattered across the parking lot near Woodhaven Road.

stolen-dimes.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 10:58 AM

