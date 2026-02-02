Frigid Tuesday in Philadelphia, chance of some snow at night into Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

The run of subfreezing temps came to an end Monday in the Philadelphia region, but it brings an increased risk of thawing and then refreezing.

Temps the next few days should have highs above freezing, but likely stay below our normal high of 42 degrees. Morning low temps will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits, but a slow warming trend is on the way.

NEXT big weather change

For now, we are back on WEATHER ALERT this weekend for another Arctic blast. In addition, we also have two chances of snow this week.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, a system just south of the area may lift far enough north to deliver a light dusting of snow, especially to areas south of Philadelphia. This would occur between midnight and 5 a.m. and be out completely by the bulk of the morning commute.

Then, on Friday evening into early Saturday morning, a clipper system dives out of Canada. It's still early, but light snow or snow showers are possible. The NEXT Weather team will continue to keep an eye on this system.

But compared to our storm last week, neither system looks impressive.

Temps will plunge on Friday night and wind chills will struggle to get above zero MOST of the weekend. Winds themselves will likely gust to 30 mph, the strongest on Saturday during the day, with air temps staying in the teens.

It won't be as strong Sunday but wind chills will stay below 10 degrees and even during peak heating of the day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Light p.m. snow. High 37, low 18.

Wednesday: A.m. flurries. High 34, low 27.

Thursday: Quiet. High 34, low 19.

Friday: Snow showers. High 34, low 18.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic blast. High 22, low 21.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic blast. High 22, low 9.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for freezing temps. High 30, low 15.

