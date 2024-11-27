How you can track TSA security wait times at Philadelphia International Airport

Why you should give yourself 2 hours minimum at PHL airport during busy travel season

Why you should give yourself 2 hours minimum at PHL airport during busy travel season

Why you should give yourself 2 hours minimum at PHL airport during busy travel season

The Thanksgiving travel rush is picking up today as the Transportation Security Administration anticipates screening 2.9 million people on Wednesday. Philadelphia International Airport projects today as its fourth-busiest travel day, expecting under 95,000 passengers.

If you're flying, you can check TSA security wait times before leaving home. The airport's website has wait times for PHL terminals under "security status" on the homepage. You can also see the average wait times by terminal. The website also has more information on the TSA, including checkpoint hours and maps.

Terminal D/E had the longest wait time — 10 minutes — at publishing.

PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern says travelers should get to the airport today at least two hours before their flights.

"When we say two hours, we mean two hours," Redfern said. "Today is one of those two-hour days. And then listen to traffic before you head out to the airport if you're driving because the roads are going to be congested."

Redfern expects the airport to see a rush once kids get out of school and people get off work. She says the airport rush begins in the afternoon and is "very steady" in the evening.

What are PHL security wait times?

If you're flying out of Philadelphia International Airport, you can track TSA security screening times on the airport's website. In 2023, PHL began installing sensors, allowing travelers to see how long they can expect to wait for TSA screening.

Travelers can view security times at Terminals A, B, C, D/E and F. Flyers can track the times on PHL's website under "security status."

As of publication, here are the PHL security wait times for today.

Terminal A-West: 4 minutes

Terminal A-East: 3 minutes

Terminal A-East TSA PreCheck: 2 minutes

Terminal B: open

Terminal C TSA PreCheck only: open

Terminal D/E: 10 minutes

Terminal D/E TSA PreCheck: 4 minutes

Terminal F: open