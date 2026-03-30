TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport start getting paid, but plenty of questions remain

After weeks of going without pay during what is now the longest federal government shutdown in history, TSA officers confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that they started receiving back pay on Monday morning.

The payments bring much-needed relief to an embattled workforce. But for many, it's cash that's going right back out.

"I paid three bills. And it's gone," said LaShanda Palmer, a TSA officer of 24 years and President of the AFGE Local 333.

Palmer said officers received payment for two of the three checks they had missed as Congress debates funding over the Department of Homeland Security. That third check, she says, could be deposited as soon as Tuesday.

But even with money coming in, Palmer said many officers have questions.

"I'm getting a lot of phone calls that their checks are showing that they're missing money," Palmer said.

One of the big concerns, Palmer said, is officers being listed as AWOL — Absent Without Leave — for days missed during the shutdown, meaning officers would not be paid for those days. But Palmer said for many, not having money come in for all that time meant they couldn't get to work.

"Especially for people who have lost childcare," Palmer said. "People who don't have cars because they had to turn their tags in. People whose cars were [repossessed]."

But possibly the biggest question these officers face is whether they will continue to be paid.

Last Friday, President Trump ordered DHS to "provide TSA employees with the compensation and benefits that would have accrued to them if not…" for the federal government shutdown. But with Congress still unable to pass funding for the department, Palmer said it's unclear if their next checks will come.

"We only were told what President Trump said — backpay," Palmer said. "He has not said that he would or even is considering to pay us moving forward."

The administration's move was meant to, in part, ease long lines that have formed at airports across the nation as we enter an expectedly busy spring break travel rush. Officials at Philadelphia International Airport said they expect more than a million people to come through the airport during the spring break period.

In Philadelphia on Monday, lines were lengthy early in the morning, but fell to around 20-25 minutes at the Terminal D/E security checkpoint by lunchtime. Callouts have also trended down from their peak on Friday, but very slowly. According to CBS News, callouts by TSA officers at PHL were still at 23% on Sunday.

Passengers weren't taking any chances on possibly shorter lines.

"Our flight leaves at 5:30, but we came early," said Mimi and Kayla on their way to Miami for a girls' trip.

"Probably four and a half hours early," said Kristen, who was heading back to Dallas after a volleyball tournament.

Passengers said they're happy to see TSA finally getting some of the money they're owed, and they hope airports return to normal soon. But two lengthy shutdowns have already weighed heavily on the agency.

CBS News reports more than 500 TSA workers nationwide have quit since the start of this shutdown. Palmer didn't provide a number, but says PHL has lost some workers due to the funding lapses as well.

And even for those who have stayed, Palmer said the shutdowns have weighed on the workforce.

"More now than ever before," Palmer said. "We've been through shutdowns before. However no shutdowns like this. We've never encountered shutdown like this. And the fact that we don't know when it's going to end, no end in sight, it gets harder and harder."

Congress appeared close to securing a deal to fund DHS, including TSA, last Friday. The Senate unanimously passed a plan that would fund the agency, minus ICE and parts of Customs and Border Protection. But later that day, House Republicans rejected the plan, instead passing their own 60-day continuing resolution to fully fund DHS.

Lawmakers are now on a planned two-week recess for Easter, meaning what is already the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history could drag on further. Palmer had strong words for those lawmakers.

"Shame on you for thinking it was OK to go on vacation, to take this break. Shame on you," Palmer said. "Thank you for agreeing to give us our back pay. However, you should've also made us whole. You should figure out a way to make us whole. You put us in a situation. Now figure out how to make it right."

ICE officers also remained at PHL on Monday, helping direct screening lines. White House Border Czar Tom Homan told CBS News on Sunday that agents would remain at airports nationwide until "airports feel like they are 100%."