Travelers at PHL say they're glad TSA agents will start getting paid again amid shutdown

After weeks of working without pay during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, some Transportation Security Administration officers could begin receiving paychecks as early as this week, according to federal officials.

The development follows executive action by President Trump aimed at restoring pay for TSA workers, many of whom have continued reporting to work without compensation. The lack of pay has contributed to high call-out rates at airports across the country, including at Philadelphia International Airport, where staffing shortages have led to longer security lines.

Travelers said the long lines have been frustrating and are looking forward to TSA officers getting paid again.

"That's great — because … the TSA was very scarce in Atlanta," said Keston Dowers, who flew into Philadelphia from Atlanta. "And I don't blame them for not working at this time. But I'm really happy to hear they're getting paid again and get back to work."

Roderick Phifer, another traveler, echoed that sentiment.

"I think it's sad that they had to wait this long, but kudos to the people who stuck around because they made it easier for people like me who still had to travel," Phifer said.

In the meantime, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are still assisting at airports, with duties like checking identification and helping manage lines. The move has drawn mixed reactions from travelers.

"They gotta do what they gotta do," said Betty Shipman, who was flying to Atlanta. "I think it's good."

Others disagreed.

"This is my 'Smash ICE' shirt because I don't like ICE," said a traveler named Phil, who didn't want to share his last name. "I purposely wore this, so I hope they see it. Purposefully inflammatory."

U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan said on Sunday's Face the Nation that ICE agents will remain at airports as long as they are needed and will only be phased out once more TSA officers return to work.