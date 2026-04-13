Archbishop of Philadelphia says he supports Pope Leo XIV after Trump lashes out at pontiff

Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson J. Pérez said in a statement Monday that he supports Pope Leo XIV and his calls for peace after President Trump lashed out at the pontiff.

"As a pastoral and world leader, Pope Leo XIV is a gift for Catholics and all people of good will. His message powerfully reflects the truth of the Gospel," Pérez said in a statement in part. "While many expect political messages from the Vicar of Christ, it is his role to preach the Gospel of peace and the role of political leaders to secure the most efficient end to world conflict and division."

In a lengthy social media post Sunday night, Mr. Trump called Leo "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy."

Leo, a Villanova University alumnus, has been critical of the war in Iran and the Trump administration's immigration policies. He's previously called Mr. Trump's threat to wipe out Iranian civilization "truly unacceptable" and encouraged political leaders to work on establishing peace in the Middle East.

Leo declined to address Mr. Trump's social media post directly Monday when speaking with reporters, but said he has "no fear of the Trump administration."

"To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here is, I think, not understanding what the message of the Gospel is," Leo told reporters. "I am sorry to hear that, but I will continue with what I believe is the mission of the Church in the world today."

Mr. Trump later told CBS News Monday that Leo is "wrong on the issues," but Pérez is standing by the first American-born pontiff.

"Pope Leo XIV has consistently spoken with clarity and compassion with calls for peaceful resolutions to complex challenges in a manner that upholds the sanctity and dignity of all human life as our world continues to be afflicted with division, conflict, and suffering," Pérez said in a statement. "Both the Holy Father and his message deserve respect and admiration.

"His continued calls for peace, hope, diplomacy, and the conversion of hearts should be heeded by all," he added. "The Church of Philadelphia stands by the Holy Father as he continues to call and pray for world peace as he has done since the beginning of his pontificate."