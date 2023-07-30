Watch CBS News
Local News

Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed until further notice due to tractor-trailer fire

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 30, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 30, 2023 (AM) 02:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is closed in both directions until further notice due to a tractor-trailer fire under the bridge in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, PennDOT said. 

The fire is located at the 6400 block of State Road. The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 4:45 p.m.

Crews are making good progress on the fire, officials said. It's unclear what started the blaze. 

snapshot-1.jpg
snapshot-4.jpg

Photos from the scene show smoke from the fire rising through the air and over the bridge. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on July 30, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.