Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed until further notice due to tractor-trailer fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is closed in both directions until further notice due to a tractor-trailer fire under the bridge in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, PennDOT said.

The fire is located at the 6400 block of State Road. The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 4:45 p.m.

Crews are making good progress on the fire, officials said. It's unclear what started the blaze.

Photos from the scene show smoke from the fire rising through the air and over the bridge.

