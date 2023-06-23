Meet Marloy Gonzalez, one of the many workers rebuilding I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The re-opening of I-95 couldn't have happened without the round-the-clock efforts from workers who have been on the scene the last 11 days.

"They call us heavy hitters," Marloy Gonzalez, of Local 57-Abbanizio Construction, said. "They tell us, 'Look, we gotta go there and get it done.'"

Gonzalez has been at the I-95 collapse site since the bridge came down on June 11. He's one of many workers who have put in long hours rebuilding this major highway through Philadelphia.

Gonzalez admits on that first day he didn't think there was any way they'd have this highway back open in two weeks. But they got to work and had plenty of support from the people.

"Oh man, the support has been great. We've been getting people coming by blowing the horn, giving us the thumbs up," Gonzalez said.

And it's not just the long hours and the speed of the build that make this job unique.

Gonzalez and all the workers are being watched by thousands of people every hour – from Philly bars to Gov. Josh Shapiro's office.

"I'm completely addicted to the livestream. I have it on my phone, my iPad, when I'm in the truck. I look at it first thing in the morning, at night," Shapiro said earlier this week.

"I feel like a celebrity a little bit. Like Jalen Hurts from the Eagles," Gonzalez said. "My neighbor's been saying, 'I saw you on TV,' so that's pretty cool. But you know, we're just here to work, dude."

Watched or not – the workers at the I-95 site have pushed through rain, wind and heat – trying to beat even the best expectations.

"Like the Philly slogan the Eagles had, 'It's A Philly Thing,' but it's a labor, highway, construction thing. We're just trying to get the city going," Gonzalez said.