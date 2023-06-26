Timeline for completion of permanent bridge on I-95 still remains unclear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Traffic is flowing once again on I-95 near Cottman Avenue following the fatal tanker truck explosion, bridge collapse and rebuild.

The Monday commute has been OK thus far – cars have been driving over six temporary lanes that opened on Friday.

Construction crews were busy Monday preparing for ramp reconstruction on I-95 at Cottman Avenue. Work on a permanent bridge will likely begin soon, but PennDOT hasn't said when the project will start or how long it'll take.

Last week, workers finished building a temporary overpass with six lanes of traffic.

"Everybody's got a smile on their face today," Phil Cooper, a driver for W.F. Smith Heating and Air on State Road, said.

Cooper says during the 12 days the highway was shut down, customers had a hard time getting to his business because of the detours. In addition, drivers couldn't get around to make deliveries.

"It affected us in the worst way, I mean, we're literally across the street from it. Just to try to get north or south or west or east, it was just, it was like pulling teeth," Cooper said.

Cooper says now that traffic is flowing on the highway, business is back to normal.

"It's wonderful. If I could kiss Josh Shapiro, I would. it's a great work them guys did," Cooper said.

But not all businesses have rebounded as quickly.

Waseem Kokhar is the owner of car doctor on state road.

"Typical Monday, we are usually busy," Waseem Kokhar, owner of Car Doctor on State Road, said. "But today when we got here, we don't see no cars and we only have like two or three cars right now."

Khokhar says he's hoping business will get back to normal once more people start using I-95 again.

"I think the people are still afraid to get stuck in traffic," Khokar said.

The city says there may be help for businesses still struggling following the I-95 collapse. They should call the office of business services for details.