I-95 Philadelphia reopens near Cottman Ave. after deadly collapse. Here's how it drives.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Interstate 95 near Cottman Avenue is back open to traffic less than two weeks after a deadly collapse following a tanker truck caught fire. The collapse forced the southbound side to be demolished.

Commuters and residents were forced onto sideroads as crews worked around the clock to get the important patch of roadway reopened to thousands who drive on it every day.

On Friday morning, in a celebratory news conference, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praised the commonwealth's grit and determination in getting the highway reopened.

"Over the past 12 days, the eyes of the nation have been on Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. "We showed them what our grit and determination are all about. We showed them good government in action. And, this is what we can do when all levels of government come together to get the job done."

RELATED: Jet dryer from Pocono Raceway being used at I-95 construction site

Nathan Moody was behind the wheel when the tanker crashed on June 11. Moody died in the crash.

With the temporary lanes back open, the big questions were what it was like and how was the traffic.

We drove in our Mobile Weather Lab to share the experience.

What we know

Crews painted solid lines overnight, which means drivers are not supposed to pass each other when traveling over it.

Drivers are also urged to drive slowly because it is an ongoing construction zone.

The speed limit over the bridge is 45 mph.

RELATED: Cousin remembers truck driver killed in I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

The lanes are thinner. Normal highway lanes are 12 feet wide. These lanes are 11 feet.

When the overpass first came down, the impression was it would take months to get cars moving along the interstate again.

Those who live in Tacony and other nearby neighborhoods are happy to hear that the traffic that snarled in their front yards for almost two weeks will hopefully be no more.