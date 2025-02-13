Delaware company behind the trolling billboard in Kansas City thanks Eagles and Chiefs fans

When trolling for a good cause benefits both Super Bowl teams' charities, everyone wins. The Delaware-based media company that had a "trolling billboard" for Chiefs fans near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last week is now saying thanks.

Being a class act and displaying what the "City of Brotherly Love" is known for, Aloysius Butler & Clark replaced the 816-323-GO KC billboard by saying "Hey, KC, Thanks for Answering the Call" over the weekend.

There is also a billboard near the Lincoln Financial Field with a similar message.

In a release on Sunday before the Super Bowl, AB&C said in a release that with the overwhelming response to the original campaign going viral, the company donated $2,500 each to the Eagles Autism Foundation and the Kansas City's Hunt Family Foundation.

Drivers along I-435 in the Kansas City area on Feb. 4 witnessed the original billboard with the message, "816-323-GO KC — call for a pep rally in your pocket."

Now, what happened when you called? The Eagles' "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song graced people's ears.

AB&C pledged to donate $1 per call to both foundations with a maximum of $2,500 each, as stated in the release. The trolling billboard was a success with fans calling in and showing support for their teams after going viral.

"The response has been overwhelming and amazing to watch," said Steve Merino, AB&C's chief creative officer in the release. "Whether people were taking part because of their spirit of competition, out of curiosity or to support the cause, we achieved what we set out to do. Both cities win. Now we just want to say thanks."