Arson ruled in SW Philadelphia fire that injured 2 children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a raging inferno in Southwest Philadelphia as flames shot into the air from three homes Wednesday morning. The fire sent an 8-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother to the hospital.

The Philadelphia Police Department says the incident is being investigated as a case of arson. A car was set on fire first, and then police claim someone set a middle home on fire. The flames spread quickly.

Many residents on the block were startled Wednesday out of a sound sleep.

CBS Philadelphia spoke with the family who ran for their lives. A dad rescued his son before jumping out of the window.

3 homes on Trinity St in SW Philly go up in flames w/ families asleep inside. A father rescued his son before jumping out 2nd floor window. Police say this is a case of arson. A car was also torched. No arrests. 8yo treated for asthma issues. @CBSPhiladelphia 📸: Unique Scott pic.twitter.com/mZfvtoDXh7 — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) November 16, 2022

"My mom gave me a towel and the baby," a woman said, "so I threw the towel over the baby."

The woman didn't feel comfortable showing her face on camera, but she tells CBS Philadelphia that she first heard glass breaking. Then, she says she smelled smoke as her brother raced to save his 8-year-old son who was sleeping on the second floor.

"We saw my brother hanging my nephew from the upstairs window down and my mom grabbed him," she said. "At that time, I was on the phone with 911. Then after that, my brother jumped because there was too much smoke."

Fierce flames quickly engulfed the three homes around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cellphone video shows a fire in Southwest Philadelphia that investigators believe to be arson. Unique Scott

Neighbors woke up to the crackling and glass shattering and started banging on doors to wake everyone up.

"I was just screaming for people to wake up because there's a family in there," neighbor Nicole Scott said, "and it was just coming so I wanted them to get out."

"Hoping and praying that the people in there were getting out," neighbor Maurice Scott said. "One neighbor tried to grab his hose and put the fire out, but it was too big."

A car was set on fire first and then police claim someone set a middle home on fire. CBS Philadelphia

Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they believe something was thrown inside the home.

Now, families living here are still shaken but thankful they were able to escape.

"I'm just happy we all got out because it was serious," the woman said. "We have nothing at all."

The 8-year-old boy was treated for his asthma. His 1-year-old brother was also evaluated. Both have been released from the hospital.

The families living here are staying with loved ones.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.