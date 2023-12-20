Trinh Nguyen, Bucks County mother accused of killing 2 sons, expected to plead guilty

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County mother accused of killing her two sons is expected to plead guilty to murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

Court documents say Nguyen will plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder when she goes before Bucks County Judge Raymond McHugh at 2 p.m. Nguyen is set to be sentenced following her hearing.

Nguyen is charged in the shooting deaths of her sons, ages 9 and 13, in their Upper Makefield Township home in May 2022. She also attempted to shoot her 22-year-old neighbor, investigators said.

Upper Makefield police were called to the 100 block of Timber Ridge Road just after 7 a.m. on May 2, 2022.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub told CBS Philadelphia in May 2022 that the neighbor claimed Nguyen handed him a box of photos and asked him to give it to her ex-husband. When the neighbor turned to face Nguyen, he saw her point a gun at his face. She pulled the trigger twice but the gun did not fire, Weintraub said.

The neighbor was able to disarm Nguyen before she fled.

Police found the two children in their beds with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital and died later that week after donating their organs.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I have two kids. It can't hit any closer to home than this," Weintraub said in May 2022.

Investigators said Nguyen had planned the killing and left a handwritten note with instructions for what to do with her and her sons' remains.