Trevor Zegras signs 4-year contract extension with Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Trevor Zegras to a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of $9.125 million Wednesday night. The deal makes the 25-year-old the highest-paid player on the Flyers.

Zegras had a career-high 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games in the regular season in his first season in Philadelphia. He was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade for Ryan Poehling and two draft picks before the 2025-26 season.

Zegras helped the Flyers return to the playoffs and win their first non-bubble playoff series in 14 years by eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. He led the Flyers in goals in the postseason with six. Philadelphia then went on to get swept by the eventual champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

After getting back to the postseason, the Flyers have had a busy offseason.

Earlier this month, the Flyers signed winger Tyson Foerster to an eight-year contract extension and locked up goalie Dan Vladar to a five-year extension.

In June, the Flyers acquired goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit from the Maple Leafs in a trade that sent goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae and a 2026 third-round pick to Toronto. The Flyers also traded winger Garnet Hathaway to the Florida Panthers in exchange for draft picks.

Recently, the Flyers tried to make a big splash by tendering a five-year, $90 million offer sheet to Leo Carlsson, but the Ducks matched it last week, which will keep him in Anaheim.

Franchise legend Claude Giroux nearly returned to the team, but he re-signed with the Ottawa Senators instead.