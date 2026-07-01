Tyson Foerster signs 8-year contract extension with Philadelphia Flyers

NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, and the Philadelphia Flyers quickly got to work. Re-signing their own.

The Flyers signed winger Tyson Foerster to an eight-year contract extension with an annual average value of $7.1 million.

"We're excited to have Tyson be a key part of our long-term future," Flyers general manager Danny Briere sid in a statement. "He has established himself as an important piece of the foundation we're building here. Since coming up through our system, he's continued to improve and develop every step of the way into a consistent offensive contributor while also being a trusted and reliable 200-foot player. We have a great deal of confidence in him and believe he'll play a significant role as we continue building toward a successful team for years to come."

Foerster, 24, scored 13 goals and 17 points in 29 games last season for the Flyers and had one marker in 10 playoff games. He missed a significant part of the season because of a shoulder injury but returned in time for the postseason.

The 2020 first-round pick has developed into a strong two-way player for the orange and black and contributes to both special teams units.

In four seasons, Foerster has 61 goals and 100 points in 195 regular-season games.

Foerster's extension was announced shortly after the Flyers signed goalie Dan Vladar to a five-year extension with a $5.5 million AAV.