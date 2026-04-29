Flyers eliminate Penguins in 2026 NHL playoffs for a Round 2 series with Hurricanes. Here's what we know.

The Philadelphia Flyers are moving on after dispatching the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flyers beat the Penguins, 1-0, in overtime in Game 6 on Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena to win the best-of-seven series 4-2.

The series win is the Flyers' first in a non-bubble playoff in 14 years, when the orange and black booted the Pens out of the 2012 playoffs in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The Flyers did go 3-0 in the round robin and won the conference quarterfinals in the outlier 2020 playoffs in the Toronto bubble.

With the Round 1 series win over the Penguins, the Flyers punched their ticket for a second-round matchup with the No. 1-seed Carolina Hurricanes. Here's what we know.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes playoff schedule

The Flyers are the third team to advance in the 2026 NHL playoffs, joining the Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche. Five other series remain undecided, so the schedule for Round 2 is to be determined.

Game 1 of the Flyers-Canes second-round series will begin next week. The NHL will release the schedule once all matchups are decided.

Who won the head-to-head games between the Flyers and Hurricanes this season?

The Flyers and Hurricanes played each other four times in the 2025-26 regular season. Philadelphia did not lose to Carolina in regulation, going 1-0-3 with two shootout losses. The Flyers and Canes last met in Game 81, a 3-2 shootout win that clinched their first postseason berth in six years and secured the East's top seed for Carolina.

Oct. 11, 2025 - Hurricanes beat Flyers 4-3 (Shootout)

Dec. 13, 2025 - Hurricanes beat Flyers 4-3 (Shootout)

Dec. 14, 2025 - Hurricanes beat Flyers 3-2 (Overtime)

April 13, 2026 - Flyers beat Hurricanes 3-2 (Shootout)

How many times have the Flyers and Hurricanes met in the playoffs?

The Flyers and Hurricanes have never faced each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Philly never played the franchise when it was the Whalers in the postseason before the team's 1997 move to Carolina.