Dan Vladar signs new contract extension with Philadelphia Flyers

One of the worst-kept secrets in hockey is now official. The Philadelphia Flyers and goalie Dan Vladar on Wednesday made a long-reported five-year contract extension official.

Vladar's new deal will carry a $5.5 million annual average value, first reported by The Athletic during NHL draft weekend.

"He's staying. Dan Vladar agreed to terms with the Flyers on a 5-year ($5.5mm AAV) extension. Philly's net is in good hands," Vladar's agent Dan Milstein wrote on social media.

The Flyers teased the extension on social media, posting a video of all black with Darth Vader's breathing.

"From the moment Dan arrived in Philadelphia, he exceeded our expectations," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in a statement. "He earned this contract extension by the way he competed every time he stepped in net. Beyond his play on the ice, he was an exceptional addition to our locker room, becoming a big leader and positive force for our group. He's a valued teammate who really gained the trust and respect of his teammates and coaching staff right from the get-go."

The Flyers and Vladar hooking up on a new contract felt inevitable. It began leaking almost immediately after the orange and black were swept in the second round by the Carolina Hurricanes, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

League rules didn't allow the Flyers to sign Vladar to a new deal until July 1 since he signed his first deal with the team last summer.

Vladar initially signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Flyers on July 1, 2025. After his new deal, Vladar will earn $34.2 million over seven years in Philadelphia. He turns 29 in August.

Vladar first signed with the Flyers, having never played more than 30 games in an NHL regular season. He was a career backup whom the team identified as a potential strong tandem partner with Samuel Ersson.

Instead, Vladar exceeded everyone's expectations and took a stranglehold of the starting job.

Vladar played a career high 52 games, posting a 29-24-7 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .906 save percentage.

In the playoffs, he was even better. Vladar posted a .922 save percentage with two shutouts, helping the Flyers win their first non-bubble playoff series in 14 years.

Next season, Vladar will have a new partner between the pipes.

The Flyers last month acquired goalie Joseph Woll from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers shipped Ersson, who is a restricted free agent, to Toronto.

Philadelphia also extended Tyson Foerster for eight years with a $7.1 million AAV on Wednesday.

Unrestricted free agency begins at noon Wednesday.