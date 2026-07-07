Franchise legend Claude Giroux isn't coming back to Philadelphia Flyers after all

It turns out, a franchise legend and the longest-serving captain in team history is not coming back to the Philadelphia Flyers after all.

Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators agreed to a one-year contract with a $2 million base salary that could reach as high as $5 million through bonuses.

Giroux's re-signing in Ottawa comes days after a false report from The Fourth Period that he was returning to Philadelphia. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period apologized for the report Monday night.

Giroux heads back to his hometown Senators, where he spent the past four seasons. Last season, he scored 14 goals and 49 points with a plus-20 rating and 13 power-play points.

The Senators' social media team poked fun at the reports of Giroux's return to the Flyers on social media by posting a "I Think You Should Leave" meme.

"Giroux appears to be heading back to Palladium Drive, per literally us," the Senators wrote.

Giroux appears to be heading back to Palladium Drive, per literally us pic.twitter.com/dMYuyK3sdW — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 7, 2026

Now 38 and turning 39 in January, Giroux spent his first 15 NHL seasons and 1,000 regular-season games with the Flyers.

The Flyers appeared interested in a Giroux reunion as general manager Danny Briere acknowledged discussions with his former roommate on July 1, but a return to Philly ultimately wasn't in the cards.

The Flyers drafted Giroux with the 22nd overall pick in 2006. In Philadelphia, Giroux became the orange and black's franchise player and one of the league's stars. He was named to seven NHL All-Star Games with the Flyers and was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2022. An NHL MVP finalist in 2013-14 after scoring 86 points in 82 games, Giroux was snubbed in 2017-18 as an MVP finalist after registering a career-high 102 points.

Giroux was named the Flyers' captain in 2013 and served in that role until his trade to the Panthers in the 2021-22 season. His 611 games as captain are the most in Flyers history.

Philadelphia traded Giroux to the Panthers for a run at the Stanley Cup in 2022 after he played his 1,000th career game with the club.

Giroux played just 18 regular-season games with Florida, which was swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

He has the second-most games played (1,000), assists (609) and points (900) in Flyers history. He's won the Bobby Clarke Trophy — the Flyers' MVP award — five times.

As for the Flyers, they await word from the Anaheim Ducks on whether they are going to match a five-year, $90 million offer sheet to 21-year-old Leo Carlsson. The Ducks have seven days from when the offer sheet was signed, which means at the latest the Flyers will know on Friday if they're getting Carlsson or if their search for a top-line center continues.

On the first day of free agency last week, the Flyers signed veteran forward Noel Acciari to a two-year contract and extended winger Tyson Foerster and goalie Dan Vladar.