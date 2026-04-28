Pennsylvania man sentenced to life in prison for 2024 murder of 19-year-old woman in Lower Makefield

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to life behind bars for the 2024 murder of a 19-year-old woman, officials in Bucks County said Tuesday.

Trevor Christopher Weigel, 25, of Churchville, was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 5 to 20 additional years, for the 2024 murder of Jaden Battista in Lower Makefield Township, the Bucks County district attorney's office said.

Police were called to a home on Waterford Road on the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2024, where they said they saw Weigel chasing Battista and then stabbing her multiple times. After the attack, Weigel ran from police and scaled a fence but was eventually tased and taken into custody. During the chase, police said, Weigel stabbed himself in the neck multiple times, and he was taken to the hospital after being arrested.

Battista died from her injuries at the hospital.

Battista and Weigel were in a short relationship but had broken up two months before the attack, authorities said at the time.

Friends and relatives shared testimony during the sentencing hearing.

"Jaden was a gentle soul in a world that was far too cruel to her," Battista's mother read in a statement to the court. "She didn't deserve this — no one does — but especially not someone who brought so much kindness, love, and light into the world."

Deputy District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian read a statement from Battista's best friend, who was on the phone with her at the time of the attack and called 911. "Losing my best friend has left a hole in my heart that can never truly be filled," the statement said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

1-800-787-3224 (TTY for the Deaf)

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence