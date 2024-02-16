Watch CBS News
Man in custody after fatally stabbing girlfriend in Lower Makefield, Bucks County: police

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend in Lower Makefield, Bucks County, Lower Makefield police confirmed to CBS Philadelphia Friday night.

Police said they arrived on the 2500 block of Waterford Road around 2:30 p.m. for a dispute and said the man was stabbing his 19-year-old girlfriend.

Then he left the scene and officials said he jumped a fence onto I-295 where police caught him and he was stabbing himself.

He was taken into custody after being tased by police and they said he was taken to the hospital where he is in the ICU.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

