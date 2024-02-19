Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in stabbing death of 19-year-old Jaden Battista

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A 23-year-old Churchville man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Lower Makefield Township is now facing murder and other charges.

During a press conference Monday morning, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn announced that Trevor Weigel has been charged with the death of 19-year-old Jaden Battista. According to Schorn, Battista and Weigel were previously in a short relationship, but had been broken up for about two months.

On Friday, Feb. 16, Lower Makefield Township police responded to a home on the 2500 block of Waterford Road just before 2:30 p.m. after a 911 call reported a burglary in process. At the time, officers were told the ongoing incident was domestic-related, the DA's office said.

According to Schorn, as the first responding officer drove up to the home, he saw a man, later identified as Weigel, standing outside near a car. Before the officer could exit his vehicle, he witnessed Weigel chase down a female, now identified as Battista, and stab her multiple times.

After the attack, Weigel tried to run from police and scaled a fence, but was eventually Tased and caught by officers. During the chase, Weigel repeatedly stabbed himself in the neck. He is currently hospitalized and expected to survive, Schorn said.

Battista was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

A knife consistent with the weapon used to kill Battista was found along "the path of travel" where Weigel ran from his car to attack Jaden, Schorn said.

During Monday's press conference, Schorn confirmed officers were wearing body cameras on the day of the stabbing, though that video has not been released.

Schorn said there was no protection from abuse order in place against Weigel, but declined to comment if Battista had called police on him in the past due to the ongoing investigation.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare or a family's worst nightmare," she said. "It's what we try to prepare our children to be aware of, but again, our thoughts are with the family."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, these resources can help.

A Woman's Place: 800-220-8116

NOVA Bucks County: 800-675-6900

National Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)