Trenton Thunder baseball team rebranding to "Tomato Pies" for 1 night to honor NJ city's pizza heritage

They say Trenton makes and the world takes. But when it comes to tomato pie, New Jersey's capital bakes.

If you're not familiar, Trenton has its own variety of tomato pie – round, with cheese on the bottom and tomato on top.

The pies have earned the attention of pizza pundits ranging from Dave Portnoy to "The Chew" to the Food Network.

Now, the local baseball team, the Trenton Thunder, is paying homage.

In a move that we have confirmed is not an April Fool's joke, the Thunder is rebranding for one day only to become the Trenton Tomato Pies.

Complete with new jerseys featuring cheesy T-shaped tomato pies and a mustachioed pizzaiolo (tomato pie maker), the rebrand was unveiled this week.

Close-ups of the Trenton "Tomato Pies" jersey and alternate delicious-looking logos. Trenton Thunder

The one-night-only event happens June 28 at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The team says to expect speciality merchandise, the team in these unique uniforms and a "celebration of Trenton's culinary heritage."

"The Trenton Tomato Pie is a local treasure, and we're excited to bring this unique aspect of our city's history to the baseball field. This is more than just a game, it's a celebration of Trenton's unique identity," team manager Jon Bodnar said in a press release.