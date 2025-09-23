Trenton community wraps its arms around families who lost nearly everything in fire that destroyed 7 homes

New Jersey community rallies behind families impacted by devastating fire in Trenton

A Trenton community is now rallying behind multiple families who lost practically everything when a fire destroyed seven rowhomes last week.

On Tuesday, the city launched a donation drive to support the more than 20 people forced out of their homes on Friday night. The flames quickly spread to seven rowhomes on North Olden Avenue.

"They lost everything, they just got out with the clothes on their back," said Reed Gusciora, mayor of Trenton. "The fire spread rapidly."

Gift cards, clothes, toiletries and food are being collected at the West Ward Recreation Center, and within a few hours, bags started piling up.

Anita Sakowski drove to the city from Hamilton to drop off two Walmart gift cards because she wanted to help her neighbors.

"It affected so many people, and we're all together, we're all one in this community, and it just really broke my heart," Sakowski said.

Cash donations are not being accepted, but the items can be dropped off at the West Ward Recreation Center located at 351 Prospect Street in Trenton. Donation hours are from Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 8 p.m.

Immediate Needs

Gas gift Cards

Walmart gift cards

Visa gift cards

Snacks, chips, fruit

Hygiene products

Sanitary products

Clothing Requests

Men's Clothing

Shirts: Small to medium

Pants/Jeans: Sizes 28/28, 29/28, 29/30, 30/30, 34/30

Shoes: Sizes 7.5, 8

Women's Clothing

Shirts: Small, medium, large, extra large

Pants/Jeans: Sizes 0, 12

Shoes: Sizes 4, 7.5

Student remembered for his "positive spirit, quiet strength"

Joseph Kokulo, 18, a student at Trenton Central High School, was killed in the fire. He was set to take part in the school's homecoming parade on Saturday. He also served as a member of the school's JROTC program.

"I'm calling Joseph and he's not answering," said Dorris Zubah, Kokulo's mother.

Zubah told CBS News Philadelphia she was working and received a phone call that her home was on fire. She said her son was the only one home at the time. Her daughter, Favour Kokulo, was out with family and friends and realized something was wrong when her street was blocked and filled with first responders.

"I was asking if they took him out and if he's OK because I was like my brother is in there, he's asleep, and I was calling his phone and I checked his location, and it said he's still in the house," said Favour Kokulo.

Kokulo said her younger brother enjoyed video games and had dreams of one day joining the Air Force.

"He was very nice, very sweet, he was quiet, but loud like around me," she said.

In an Instagram post, the JROTC program remembered the teen as a person with strong character whose "positive spirit, quiet strength, and willingness to support others left lasting impact on everyone who had the honor of knowing him."

The school has since offered grief counseling to his classmates as they navigate the tragic loss.

The mayor said all seven rowhomes damaged in the fire will likely be torn down.

The American Red Cross is assisting families with temporary shelter. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.