Crews battling massive fire at vacant Trenton school

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over a massive fire burning at a vacant junior high school in Trenton, New Jersey, Monday.

Firefighters were called to the building along MLK and Southard Street just before 2 p.m.

Crews continue to battle flames and heavy smoke coming out of the building's roof as they look to get this fire under control.

The fire is currently at five alarms - each level brings more members and equipment to fight the fire.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

We have a crew on the way to this scene.