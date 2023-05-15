Watch CBS News
Crews battling massive fire at vacant Trenton school

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Kerri Corrado

/ CBS Philadelphia

Firefighters working to contain fire in Trenton, New Jersey
Firefighters working to contain fire in Trenton, New Jersey 02:31

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over a massive fire burning at a vacant junior high school in Trenton, New Jersey, Monday.  

Firefighters were called to the building along MLK and Southard Street just before 2 p.m.

lns-chopper-trenton-fire-051523-frame-75233.jpg

Crews continue to battle flames and heavy smoke coming out of the building's roof as they look to get this fire under control.

The fire is currently at five alarms - each level brings more members and equipment to fight the fire. 

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. 

We have a crew on the way to this scene. 

lns-chopper-trenton-fire-051523-frame-98708.jpg
