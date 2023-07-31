Watch CBS News
Man wanted for taking "upskirt photos" of women at Trader Joe's: police

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) -- Lower Merion Police are looking for a man suspected of taking lewd pictures of women in a grocery store.

Police say the man in the picture below was taking what they call "upskirt photos" of women with his cellphone.

It allegedly happened at the Trader Joe's in Suburban Square on July 21.

If you recognize the man in question, please contact Lower Merion Police. 

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:30 PM

