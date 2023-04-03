Man killed in Delaware tornado remembered as beloved grandfather

GREENWOOD, Del. (CBS) -- The pictures of the aftermath of a tornado in Sussex County, Delaware, are devastating.

One man was killed in a house that collapsed after being hit by a tornado. He was a longtime farmer and great-grandfather.

Edward Hawell is grieving the death of his 78-year-old grandfather, Daniel Bawel.

"Probably the best grandfather I could ever ask for," Hawell said.

Bawell was the first person killed by a tornado in Delaware in 40 years.

"Still kind of a little bit in shock," Hawell said.

A picture below shows what Bawell's house and barns on Tuckers Road looked like before the tornado.

Now, it's just a pile of rubble.

"This house has been here for over 120 years and has never seen a storm like it," Hawell said.

Hawell says his grandfather was sitting in his recliner and his grandmother was in the kitchen when the tornado hit.

"Luckily, grandma was pretty much unharmed. She was able to be out by the time I got here, unfortunately, grandpa not so much," Hawell said.

Emergency responders arrived and tried to dig Bawell out, but by the time they got there, it was too late. They found his body in the debris of the living room.

"He's actually the third generation who's passed away in the house in that exact spot," Hawell said. "He lost his father and his grandfather both passed in that part of the house."

Bawell was a longtime soybean and wheat farmer, with several great grandchildren.

Delaware Gov. John Carney spoke of him after surveying the damage.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and many people that called him a friend," Carney said.

Amid the grief, Hawell is salvaging what he can, with the help of friends and neighbors.

The family has set up a crowdfunding site that has raised more than $20,000 for the funeral and other expenses.

"Lowe's dropped off a bunch of bags. The company I work for is bringing equipment and stuff to be able to store some of the personal stuff in," Hawell said.

A community coming together in honor of a beloved grandfather.