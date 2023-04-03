Cleanup continues in NJ, Pa. and Delaware following 6 tornados

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Cleanup continues in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware after the National Weather Service says at least six tornados touched down in our region on Saturday.

So far the National Weather Service has confirmed tornados passed through the following areas:

Cinnaminson, N.J.



Jackson, N.J.

Sea Grit, N.J.

Howell, N.J.

Bridgeville, Del.

Wrightstown Township, Pa. and Newtown, Pa.



The National Weather Service will be down in Burlington County to survey damage.

A shed in Chesterfield Township was damaged after a suspected tornado lifted it up in the air before it crashed down in between two garages. A metal beam from the shed pierced the wall of a house nearby.

No injuries were reported.

The resident of the home, Vincent Figueroa, describes the moment he got an alert that a tornado warning was in effect.

"Within 20 seconds of that warning, it got really loud. I mean, you heard like a whirling... like a loud whistle. And once that happened, you heard all like, it was loud. That's all I can say. Loud, whistling and from there it was, I'm not lying to you. Probably 20 seconds from the time you heard that to loud noise, power went out and we just got the kids in the basement. Got as safe as we could be. It was scary. It was definitely scary" Figueroa said.

The National Weather Service is also expected to visit Cream Ridge and Mays Landing in New Jersey to determine if tornados struck there.