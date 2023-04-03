Tornado confirmed in Bucks County, NWS says

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Lower Bucks County on Saturday. This would make it the sixth tornado in our region, with four others in New Jersey and one in Delaware.

The tornado passed through Wrightstown Township around 6:45 p.m. Saturday and in Newtown around 6:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service says it was an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 95-105 mph.

Several trees were uprooted and snapped on the south side of Wrightstown Township, additional tree damage happened in residential areas near Swamp Road, and at the Bucks County Community College campus.

There was also damage reported on the north side of Newtown where a portion of a strip mall's roof was damaged. More damage was also reported in downtown Newtown. The path of damage ended in the Newtown cemetery.

There have been no reports of injuries.