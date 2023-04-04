8 tornadoes touched down in N.J., Pa., Del., National Weather Service says

8 total tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

8 total tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

8 total tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

CROSSWICKS, N.J. (CBS) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes Monday, making it a total of eight tornadoes that rolled through the Philadelphia region during last weekend's severe storms.

The NWS says two more EF-1 tornadoes occurred Saturday night.

8:30 PM Monday: We have confirmed two more tornadoes in NJ from 4/1. One in Crosswicks and another one from Allentown to Cream Ridge. Both rated a preliminary EF-1 with estimated winds to 90 mph. More details available on Tuesday. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/OraRBgxfen — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 4, 2023

The EF-1 storm in Crosswicks, Burlington County, had winds that were up to 90 mph. It's the second tornado that happened in the county after an EF-1 tornado in Cinnaminson had winds of 100 mph.

The second EF-1 storm traveled from Allentown to Cream Ridge in Monmouth County also had max winds of 90 mph.

The amount of miles traveled and width of the storms is unclear at this time.

There's now been six total in tornadoes in New Jersey as a result of last weekend's severe weather. The other tornadoes in Garden State happened in Jackson Township, Howell, Township and Sea Grit.

Additionally, an EF-3 tornado in Sussex County, Delaware, left one man dead. He was a beloved grandfather and longtime farmer.

The NWS says an EF-1 tornado happened in Bucks County. It had max winds of 105 mph and traveled 3.9 miles.