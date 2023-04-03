Six Flags Great Adventure closed due to emergency declaration

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari is closed Monday because of an emergency declaration in Jackson Township.

It's not clear if the amusement park was damaged by the severe weather over the weekend. At least four tornados were confirmed to have hit parts of New Jersey on Saturday, including Jackson, Ocean County.

Due to the Township of Jackson Emergency Declaration, as well as for the safety of our guests and team members, Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari will be closed today, April 2. We anticipate re-opening Wednesday, April 5 for Spring Break. — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) April 2, 2023

Six Flags says for the safety of guests and team members it will be closed until at least Wednesday.