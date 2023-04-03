Watch CBS News
Six Flags Great Adventure closed due to emergency declaration

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari is closed Monday because of an emergency declaration in Jackson Township.

It's not clear if the amusement park was damaged by the severe weather over the weekend. At least four tornados were confirmed to have hit parts of New Jersey on Saturday, including Jackson, Ocean County.   

Six Flags says for the safety of guests and team members it will be closed until at least Wednesday. 

