At least 3 dozen homes impacted by Delaware tornado, officials say

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware officials and volunteer organizations are mobilizing resources and personnel to respond to Saturday's severe weather that brought multiple tornadoes to the Philadelphia region.

One person died in Greenwood, Sussex County, after a tornado caused a structure to collapse. It's the first confirmed death from a tornado in Delaware since 1983, according to the National Weather Service.

Delaware State Police are currently investigating the death, and helping displaced residents. Houses in New Castle County have also been damaged by the storm.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is set to survey the storm damage.

The tornado reportedly cut a 14-mile path of destruction from Bridgeville to Ellendale and brought widespread to damage to Sussex County. Roughly two to three dozen homes were impacted by the storm in Sussex County, according to a release.

Delaware Gov.

State officials and the Delaware Voluntary Organizations in Disaster are using drones to conduct the damage.

The NWS also plans to conduct storm surveys in Delaware.

The American Red Cross is also providing aid to those displaced.

Many roads in Delaware are still closed as officials conduct investigations and asses damage. Displaced residents returning to their homes are being asked to show identification, according to a release.

Power outages in Delaware peaked at 6,000, but they have been mostly restored as of Sunday morning.

The NWS confirmed that two tornadoes happened in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, at least 26 people were killed in weather-related deaths, according to numbers compiled by CBS News, as tornadoes moved across the the United States.