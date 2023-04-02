4 tornadoes occurred in New Jersey: National Weather Service

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) -- At least four tornadoes occurred in New Jersey in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the Philadelphia region Saturday night, the National Weather Service says.

One of the tornadoes happened near Cinnaminson, Burlington County. The NWS is currently conducting a storm survey for the area in Cinnaminson Sunday.

We have confirmed that a tornado occurred near Cinnaminson, NJ. For more information, please visit this link: https://t.co/oz8zPyHFKy



Full details on all confirmed tornadoes will be out later tonight when surveys are completed. #NJwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 2, 2023

More details about the tornado, including the path, length and width will be available Sunday night, the NWS says.

A second tornado in New Jersey also happened near Jackson, Ocean County, according to the NWS.

We have confirmed that a tornado occurred near Jackson, NJ. For more information, please visit this link: https://t.co/XK391lcslh



Other storm surveys are currently ongoing. More information will be available shortly. #NJwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 2, 2023

The third tornado happened in Howell Township, Monmouth County. The NWS says this tornado is likely separate from the Jackson tornado because there's a gap in the damage path.

A fourth tornado touched down in Sea Girt, Monmouth County, according to the NWS.

The severe weather also brought a tornado to Bridgeville, Delaware, and left one person dead.

At least 29 people were killed in weather-related deaths, according to numbers compiled by CBS News, as tornadoes hit the South, Midwest and Northeastern parts of the United States.