Tom Sturgis Pretzels may look different from 1861, but America's first pretzel bakery is still going strong

When you think of the Philadelphia area, pretzels may come to mind, but where did it all start? Actually, not far from the city.

America's first commercial pretzel bakery started 165 years ago in Lititz, Lancaster County. The family-owned business looks different than it did back then, but it's still around today, baking up the snack favorite.

Becky Schmaldienst wears many hats here as the general manager at Tom Sturgis Pretzels. From fan favorite "Little Ones" to "Crunchzels," Tom Sturgis has cranked out the salty snack since 1946.

Bruce Sturgis' grandfather started this company.

"We're a crop quality pretzel bakery," Sturgis, president and treasurer of Tom Sturgis Pretzels, said. "We don't sell based on price. We're just trying to make a good-tasting product."

Like any good pretzel, there are some twists to this story.

Tim Snyder, Sturgis's uncle, is the owner of Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery in nearby Lititz.

"This is the original pre-commercial pretzel bakery for hard pretzels," Snyder said.

It started in 1861, making the Sturgis family the oldest pretzel-baking family in the country. The brick building where the dough was first made is still there today and serves now as a historic site with tours, while Tom Sturgis Pretzels carries on the production aspect of the family business.