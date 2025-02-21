Watch CBS News
DA announces arrest of Pennsylvania piano teacher accused of sexually abusing students

By Joe Brandt, Nikki DeMentri

/ CBS Philadelphia

A piano teacher has been arrested for sexually abusing his students, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said Friday.

The teacher, 49-year-old Timothy Shay of Plumstead Township, is accused of sexually abusing underage students over a period of multiple years, victimizing students as young as 5 years old, according to an affidavit of probable cause in the case.

The document mentions at least four victims who described similar patterns of abuse that occurred when Shay came to the victims' homes for scheduled private lessons.

Shay is charged with four counts of indecent assault and four counts of corruption of minors, Schorn said in a news conference Friday with Middletown Township and Newtown Township police.

The alleged offenses described in the charging document occurred between about 1997 and 2004.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

