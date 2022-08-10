Watch CBS News
Time running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.

You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.

The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.

Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year. 

