Tim Boyce, former Delaware County director of emergency services, convicted of indecent assault

The former Delaware County director of emergency services was convicted Friday of indecent assault and harassment.

Tim Boyce was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and two counts of harassment. He was found not guilty of simple assault, his attorney Andrew Edelberg told CBS News Philadelphia.

"This was a very long jury trial, very emotional and I can simply say that while my client is disappointed, and he and his family and I disagree with the verdict, we are only one spoke in the criminal justice wheel," Edelberg said in a statement. "For my belief as an attorney of 30 years nearly practicing criminal defense, I've lost a little faith in the jury system given this verdict after nearly 10 hours of deliberation."

Boyce was first charged in May 2024 after a former employee accused him of trying to kiss and grope her at work. The Delaware County Council fired Boyce on May 10, 2024, days before charges were filed.

He was charged again in August 2024 after a second female employee reported harassment dating back to 2018. According to court documents, Boyce showed the employee a picture of his genitalia, once lifted up her dress, spoke openly about pornography and made other inappropriate comments toward her.