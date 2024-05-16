Former Delaware County director of emergency services faces charges of assault after termination

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- The former Delaware County Director of Emergency Services Tim Boyce, 60, faces charges after a former employee accused him of trying to kiss and grope her at work.

"Crazy," said attorney Mark Schwartz about the details in a criminal complaint against Boyce.

In a statement, a county council spokesperson said: "On May 10, Delaware County Council voted to terminate Director of Emergency Services, Tim Boyce. The decision was based on information developed from multiple sources regarding unacceptable behavior in the workplace."

Boyce learned on Thursday he was being charged with indecent assault, simple assault and harassment. These charges stem from a complaint from a woman who used to work under Boyce and accused him of trying to kiss and grab her while at work on Jan. 30. Schwartz is her attorney.

"At first, she was very unsure she wanted to come forward, but she was so angry about what happened that that steeled her," he said.

Schwartz said the day after the alleged incident, the woman resigned.

"It took guts for her to basically say, 'I quit. I'm not coming back. How dare you do this to me?'" Schwartz said.

"This type of conduct is a threat to the workplace, where people are supposed to feel safe, and my office views these allegations seriously," Attorney General Henry said in the release from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. "Title, power or status do not give anyone the right to harass and assault employees."

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case. Schwartz believed that was appropriate.

"Because it's a Delaware County matter, and they're Delaware County employees, and he doesn't want to be accused of any favoritism toward Mr. Boyce," Schwartz said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Boyce's attorney and has not heard back.

The attorney general's office would not comment on the case for this report.

Boyce was given a $50,000 unsecured bail. His next hearing will be June 5 at the Magisterial District Court in Media.