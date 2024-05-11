Delaware County Council votes to fire director of emergency services

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County Council voted to terminate Director of Emergency Services Tim Boyce on Friday.

The council said the decision was based on information from multiple sources regarding unacceptable behavior in the workplace.

Part of a statement from a county spokesperson said, "County council is committed to protecting our workforce and part of that commitment is ensuring a fair and thorough examination of any complaints or allegations made by our county team."

Below is the full statement from the Delaware County spokesperson.

"On May 10, Delaware County Council voted to terminate Director of Emergency Services, Tim Boyce. The decision was based on information developed from multiple sources regarding unacceptable behavior in the workplace. Mr. Boyce was placed on leave on April 26 due to allegations of gross misconduct. Since that time, the County gained sufficient information to terminate Mr. Boyce. While we typically do not comment on personnel matters, this issue has received significant public attention. To assure any concerns regarding public safety, we are providing this update. Deputy Director Ed Beebe will continue to lead the Department of Emergency Services, ensuring the continuity of services and resources provided to protect public safety. County Council is committed to protecting our workforce and part of that commitment is ensuring a fair and thorough examination of any complaints or allegations made by our County team. The safety and security of every County employee is a vital priority of County Council and County management. Harassment, discrimination, and retaliation are not tolerated at the County and Council is committed to ensuring that the work environment is safe for all county employees. We appreciate and support the critical work of our dedicated Public Safety Staff. The County is working with their management team to provide needed resources as they deal with this challenging situation."