Ex-Delaware County director of emergency services faces new indecent assault charges

Former Delaware County EMS Director Tim Boyce appears in court on new indecent assault charge

Former Delaware County EMS Director Tim Boyce appears in court on new indecent assault charge

Former Delaware County EMS Director Tim Boyce appears in court on new indecent assault charge

LIMA, Pa. (CBS) — Tim Boyce, the former Delaware County director of emergency services, is facing new charges of indecent assault involving a second female employee. Boyce was at the district court in Lima in Middletown Township on Wednesday.

Court documents show Boyce was charged with indecent assault and harassment on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Boyce allegedly showed the employee a picture of his genitalia, once lifted up her dress, talked openly about pornography and made other inappropriate comments toward her.

The victim told investigators the alleged harassment began in 2018, when Boyce called her into his office and showed her the explicit photo of his genitalia.

The criminal complaint alleges Boyce went into the employee's office in November 2023 and commented about a tattoo on her leg before lifting up her dress.

In January 2024, Boyce allegedly placed his arm around her, inappropriately touched her, and said, "Enjoy the game," referencing a Villanova basketball game she was attending with some coworkers with tickets Boyce provided them, the criminal complaint says.

Boyce was first charged in May after a former employee accused him of trying to kiss and grope her at work on Jan. 30. He was charged with indecent assault, simple assault and harassment.

Delaware County Council voted to fire Boyce on May 10, days before he was charged in the first incident.

An attorney for Boyce said Wednesday that his client is "welcoming his day in court" to fight the case.