Pennsylvania officials to announce charges in 2 cases involving TikTok challenges

Pennsylvania officials are warning about the dangers of social media challenges after two recent incidents ended in tragedy.

Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta will announce charges, including involuntary manslaughter, on Tuesday in two cases involving TikTok challenges.

Prosecutors said the two cases involve teenage drivers in Bethlehem Township.

In one case, a 17-year-old boy will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of Freedom High School on June 1, according to the DA's office.

The teen driver allegedly roped an upside-down folding table to the back of his vehicle and pulled the table through the high school parking lot while his friend was sitting on the table, Baratta said in a news release.

The DA alleges the teen driver was driving recklessly, causing the teen on the table to whip into a parked car and die.

In the other case, the DA said a woman suffered permanent head injuries after she was thrown from a moving car in the Park and Ride parking lot on William Penn Highway on March 18.

A 19-year-old woman is being charged in connection with the incident, Baratta said. The woman was driving with her 20-year-old friend "surfing" on the trunk as part of a social media challenge when the 20-year-old was thrown from the vehicle, the DA said.

The 20-year-old woman suffered what the DA said were permanent "catastrophic head injuries."

"Our investigation suggests that neither of these young drivers was involved in criminogenic thinking. In other words, these drivers were not planning to injure their victims," the DA's office said in a news release. "However, in both incidents, the actions of these drivers were so grossly negligent and reckless that it constituted a criminally culpable state of mind."

The DA said prosecutors are not seeking prison time in the two cases, but hope the charges serve as a deterrent.

"It is also important to note that both defendants were well-known to the families of the victims, had no prior criminal record, and the families of the victims are not calling out for incarceration," Baratta's office said in a news release. "Our office has assured both families that we are not seeking incarceration."

Neither of the teen drivers being charged has been identified at this time.

Prosecutors will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today to provide updates on the investigation.