Teen killed in Bethlehem after colliding with car near Freedom High School, East Hills Middle School

A 17-year-old boy was killed after colliding with a parked car early Sunday morning near two Bethlehem schools, according to police.

Bethlehem Township police said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Freedom High School and East Hills Middle School. Investigators said two vehicles and a group of teens were involved in the crash.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy collided with a parked vehicle and then died at the scene. The teen's name has yet to be released.

In a message to the community on Sunday, the Bethlehem Area School District said that police told district officials that a Freedom High School student died during a "late-night incident." The district said it will have counselors and other supportive resources available at Freedom High School on Monday and as needed to provide emotional assistance for its students and staff members.

"On behalf of the BASD community, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family and to all of those affected by this tragic incident," the district's announcement read in part.

The Northampton County coroner is leading the investigation.

Bethlehem police urge any witnesses to contact the Northampton County 911 Operations Center at 610-759-2200 or investigator Gretchen Kraemer at 610-814-6473.