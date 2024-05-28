What you need to know about Philadelphia Pride March and Festival​ road closures, security, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Pride March and Festival takes place in the city this weekend, and security will be top of mind for Sunday's big event.

This comes after the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide alert warning of violence against the LGBTQ+ community. Here's what you need to know about security at the festival, road closures and more.

Philadelphia Pride March and Festival adding more security

For Matt Tkacik, June is a reminder of what it means to truly love yourself and others.

"It's an opportunity to be out and proud and celebrate myself and also some of my friends who are definitely more marginalized," Tkacik said.

This year marks 52 years since Philadelphia's first gay Pride parade – a time to celebrate. But it's also a time to remember why Pride exists as the U.S. State Department recently issued a worldwide security alert that warns against the LGBTQ+ community.

"We have to be cognizant of the fact that LGBTQ are constantly under attack and scrutiny," Tyrell Brown, the executive of GALAEI and president and program director of Philly Pride 365, said.

Brown said organizers are taking the warnings seriously.

"We got the alert, and they got the alert, so all of them jumped on the bandwagon to have conversations about not just how to protect the event but how to protect people, which is the most important part here," Brown said.

Brown says they are doubling private security throughout the event from 25 security guards last year to 56. Federal partners will also be involved in security at the march and festival.

"Before the event, we have Homeland Security that comes through and does and sweep and there is all types of high-level security," Brown said

In a statement, Philadelphia police said: "The Philadelphia Police Department will be monitoring social media, gathering, and sharing intelligence with partner agencies to ensure that everyone can enjoy the LGBTQ festivities being held on June 2, 2024."

"I feel like in general, whether it's Pride or whatever the event is, it's important to be mindful of what's going on and who's around, but I think for the most part it will be a fun day," Tkacik said.

Brown says while the LGBTQ community is no stranger to threats of violence, they hope this Pride will be a chance for everyone to live out this year's theme of taking Pride in "being you."

Philadelphia Pride March and Festival road closures, more

The Philadelphia Pride and March Festival will begin on Sunday with the "BE YOU" Pride March at 11 a.m. Floats, banners of large corporations and large institutions and vehicles won't be permitted in the march, but it's open to the public.

The march will start at 6th and Walnuts streets and end at 11th and Locust streets, where the Pride Festival will begin at noon. The festival will feature community resources, youth family programming, a low-sensory relaxation zone, a sober space and dry bar area and more.

All participants of the "BE YOU" Pride March are being asked to be at 6th and Walnut streets at 10 a.m.

Following the "BE YOU" Pride March, the festival will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Here are the roads that will be closed due to the march and festival from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday:

● Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street

● Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

● 13th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

● 12th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

● Quince Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

● Locust Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street

● Pine Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street

● Spruce Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street

● Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

● St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

● S. Camac Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

● Irving Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street

● Schubert Alley from S. Camac Street 12th Street

● Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street

The streets listed above will be "Temporary No Parking" zones from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. If you park in these locations during the prohibited times, your vehicle will be towed. The city says to contract the police district in the area of where your car was parked if it was moved.

Will SEPTA be impacted because of the Philadelphia Pride and March Festival?

The city says SEPTA bus routes on roads impacted by the Philadelphia Pride and March Festival will be detoured starting at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday through 8 p.m. Detours will be posted on SEPTA's system status page.