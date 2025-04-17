Things to do in Philadelphia: Phillies-Marlins, Marcello Hernández, Nicole Byer live shows, Easter celebrations

The City of Brotherly Love has you covered this weekend with an eclectic lineup of events from A-List concerts and comedy performances to Easter celebrations and springtime festivals.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Mary J. Blige kicked off the weekend by keeping her Philadelphia-area fans fed with the "For My Fans Tour," which came to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Comedy queen Nicole Byer and SNL star Marcello Hernández will bring the laughs to both Philly and New Jersey on Saturday. The city will also host two family-friendly festivities this weekend, the 92nd Annual Easter Promenade and Springfest.

Here's a list of what else is going on in the Philadelphia region this weekend.

Mary J. Blige with Ne-Yo and Mario at Wells Fargo Center

Mary J. Blige, often called the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," was in Philadelphia this week and brought some R&B favorites along the way.

On "The For My Fans Tour," the queen brought Ne-Yo and Baltimore native Mario to the Wells Fargo Center Thursday, April 17.

The trio was recently in Atlantic City in March.

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ne-Yo was in Philly just last year as one of the headliners of the 2024 Wawa Welcome America festival with Kesha.

The show started at 7 p.m. and tickets ranged from $49.50 to $425+.

She released her 15th album, "Gratitude," in November 2024 with two singles, "Breathing" featuring Fabolous and "You Ain't the Only One."

Denzel Curry at Franklin Music Hall

South Florida native Denzel Curry is making rounds in the Northeast, stopping in Philadelphia this week for the Mischievous South Tour.

Curry is bringing Kenny Mason, 454 and CLIP to the Franklin Music Hall, previously known as the Electric Factory on Friday, April 18.

General admission tickets are $44.50 before fees.

Curry re-released "King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2" as an album in October 2024 after the project was initially released as a mixtape in July 2024 as the follow-up to the mixtape "King of the Mischievous South Vol. 1 Underground Tape 1996," which was released in 2012.

Credited as one of the pioneers during the era of the "SoundCloud rap genre," Curry's artistic abilities flow from rap to hip-hop to R&B to jazz with fusions of rock and punk.

Hello Kitty Café Truck 2025 at Fashion District Philadelphia

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is back once again at the Fashion District this weekend.

Continuing Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary and the truck's 10th anniversary, the truck will be on the corner of Market and 9th streets on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the release, fans can expect brand-new treats and limited-edition merch such as:

50th Anniversary Exclusives: Iridescent totes and hoodies

Iridescent totes and hoodies Apparel: Ringer tees and lilac tees

Ringer tees and lilac tees Collectibles: Ceramic mugs, thermal bottles, 10th anniversary keychains, pins and cup ornaments

Ceramic mugs, thermal bottles, 10th anniversary keychains, pins and cup ornaments Sweet Treats: Giant chef cookies, 5-piece macaron sets, and Madeleine cookie sets

The Hello Kitty Café Truck had a pop-up last year at the same place, in the same area.

The truck will also be in Dallas/Plano, Texas, at The Shops at Willow Bend and in Emeryville, California, at Bay Street Emeryville.

Phillies vs. Marlins Series

If you want to spend your weekend at the ballpark, the Phillies have two family-friendly promotions for their Saturday and Sunday games against divisional foe Miami Marlins.

For Saturday's 1:05 p.m. game, the Phils will be giving away a BradyPLUS Nick Castellanos wristband to kids 14 and under.

During Easter Sunday's 1:35 p.m. start, the Phillies will be giving a Phanatic Widget hat to all kids 14 and under.

The Phils will also play against the Marlins on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FC

The Philadelphia Union looks to add another win to their record this Saturday as they prepare to take on the Atlanta United Football Club. The Union will go head-to-head against Atlanta United at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Tickets to see Philly's favorite men's soccer team start at $27.

Nicole Byer at Helium Comedy Club

Comedy fans know Nicole Byer needs no introduction. This certifiable sensation has ties to all aspects of the entertainment industry, from hosting the competitive baking show, "Nailed It!," and three podcasts, like "Why Won't You Date Me?" to headlining a comedy special, "Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo" and starring in "Grand Crew." Byer has been featured in everything from MTV's "Girl Code" to "BoJack Horseman" and "30 Rock."

Lucky for Philly, Byer is in town from Thursday through Saturday, headlining five shows at Helium Comedy Club on Sansom Street. Hopefully, comedy fans have already secured their tickets, because as of Friday afternoon, tickets to see Byer at Helium Comedy Club have sold out.

Marcello Hernández at Ocean Casino Resort

"Saturday Night Live" star Marcello Hernández is bringing the laughs to the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Saturday night. SNL fans and anyone who has a social media presence will know Hernández from his multitude of funny sketches, including his recurring role where he stars as Domingo.

Tickets to see Hernández headline in Atlantic City this Saturday at 8 p.m. start at $32.

92nd Annual Easter Promenade

Skip the holiday brunch and hop on over to South Street for the 92nd Annual Easter Promenade this Sunday. The Easter extravaganza kicks off at 5th and South streets at 12:30 p.m. and ends at Headhouse Plaza on 2nd and Lombard streets. People who promenade should stay tuned for the event's Best Dressed contest at 1:15 p.m.

The promenade will be led by none other than the Easter Bunny, the Philadelphia Union's mascot Phang and master of ceremonies Henri David. Promenaders will get free bunny ears and get to meet the Easter Bunny. Plus, anyone who enters the Best Dressed contest will get candy and have their picture taken by a professional photographer!

The event runs from 12-3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Hoppy Easter!

Springfest at Historic Rittenhouse Town

Celebrate Easter, Earth Day and International Day of Monuments and Sites in one fell swoop this Saturday at Historic Rittenhouse Town's Springfest.

This free outdoor festival celebrates the changing of seasons and offers free activities and tours with a focus on renewal and sustainability.

Some of the events on the Springfest lineup include Homestead tours, hand paper making and nature embedding, natural dyed Easter eggs, a stamp rally kickoff and much more.

Springfest runs from 12-4 p.m. and will be held at the Historic Rittenhouse Town, located at 208 Lincoln Drive, Philadelphia.

Weeding Out The Stoned on National Marijuana Day

Looking for a way to celebrate National Marijuana Day this year? Helium Comedy Club has a special game night designed just for that. Weeding Out The Stoned is a game show of sobriety tests. According to the event's website, a group of players enter the game, all of whom are high, except one. It's up to the entire audience to find who is not under the influence; that way, everyone can win prizes.

Weeding Out The Stoned first started in Philadelphia during Five Dollar Comedy Week in 2015, according to the event's website. Secure your tickets for this 4/20 edition of Weeding Out The Stoned online now. Tickets to the game start at $22.

Northeast Philly Beer & Drink Festival

What's better than a nice cold drink on a spring day? This Saturday, the Northeast Philly Beer & Drink Festival is taking over the Cannstatter Volksfest Verein from 12 to 6 p.m.

With more than 20 breweries, food trucks, live bands and vendors, the options are endless. Plus, guests can receive a tasting cup/mug! General admission tickets to this 21-and-older event start at $30.

Dreamgirls at Walnut Street Theatre

Broadway fans can check out "Dreamgirls," the musical, at the Walnut Street Theatre now through May 4! The showstopping musical tells the story of a 1960s Supremes-like girl group that makes their big break during an amateur competition. However, with their quick, skyrocketing fame, one can only wonder, will the girls be able to stay true to their friendship and music? You'll have to watch this classic to find out.

Tickets for this weekend's lineup of shows are available online.