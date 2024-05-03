Star Wars Day, Monster Jam and Motley Crue. Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend.

Preparations underway for Monster Jam at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've enjoyed some warmer days this week, but there's a cooldown on the way for the Philadelphia area this weekend, possibly even some showers. Don't worry, though, we have you covered with some events you can enjoy rain or shine: a Star Wars-themed haunted house, monster trucks, a Harry Potter-themed drag brunch, concerts and musicals.

We hope you enjoy your weekend, but most importantly, "may the 4th be with you."

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

It's time to grab your tickets because "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" is on its way out of Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre. Get to know the legendary singer/songwriter Carole King in a way you haven't before.

"Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" takes you from King's early days in the music industry, to her collaborations on songs with musical icons like James Taylor and Aretha Franklin, all the way to her time as a solo performer. This musical runs for two hours and 25 minutes and is only in town until Sunday, May 5.

You'll be singing from the audience as you relive King's incredible hits throughout the decades. Tickets for Friday's 8 p.m. show start at $87.

Star Wars Day movie marathon in Philadelphia area

Calling all Jedis and Siths. The force is awakening in the Philadelphia area for Star Wars Day, so get ready to be transported to a galaxy far, far away with a movie marathon of the entire epic saga.

The complete Skywalker Saga returns to the theaters to celebrate May 4, with all nine movies being released on the big screen beginning at 8 p.m. May 3. The celebration also occurs during the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."

For a more intense Star Wars outing this weekend, try May the 4th Corrupt You, "a high-intensity horror experience," Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Philadelphia.

Sing Us Home festive in Manayunk

Philadelphia-bred singer/songwriter Dave Hause's Sing Us Home music festival to Venice Island in Manayunk returns for a second year this weekend. The independent music festival "celebrates the talent and spirit of Philadelphia," according to its website.

Last year, Hause told CBS Philadelphia he and his brother, Tim Hause, wanted "to make our own thing in the city we grew up in."

The festival will feature music, local food and drink, tattoos and more.

Hause will perform all three days - on Sunday, his punk band The Loved Ones reunite and play their first show since 2016.

Laura Jane Grace, The Jayhawks, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers and Amythyst Kiah will also play at the festival.

The festival offers weekend passes, two-day passes and single-day passes on its website.

Social Distortion and Bad Religion at The Filmore Philadelphia

The Fillmore Philadelphia will welcome punk bands Social Distortion and Bad Religion on Sunday night.

Social Distortion is back touring after frontman Mike Ness' was diagnosed with tonsil cancer last year. Ness shared positive news about his battle late last year and the band is back to playing shows this year.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at The Fillmore; the concert is sold out but there are some Verified Resale Tickets available on Live Nation and tickets are available on websites like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc.

Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies return home this weekend from a West Coast trip by welcoming the San Francisco Giants to Citizens Bank Park for a three-game series.

First up is a Friday night game with Aaron Nola scheduled to start. On Saturday, kids 14 and younger get an IBEW Local 96 Alec Bohm T-shirt.

The series concludes with the Phillies' first appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this season. The Phils will celebrate Mother's Day by handing out ladies' bucket hats to all women 15 and over.

Monster Jam at Lincoln Financial Field

Monster trucks will take over Lincoln Financial Field Saturday at 1 p.m. for Monster Jam. These trucks weigh 12,000 pounds each and participate in several contests including racing, a donut competition and a freestyle competition.

Tickets for this family-friendly event start at $26.

Mötley Crüe in Atlantic City

Mötley Crüe will be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers this weekend. The shows are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster starting at $69.

Big Wig Harry Potter Brunch: The Ultimate Drag Experience

Punchline Philly in Fishtown is hosting Big Wig Harry Potter Brunch: The Ultimate Drag Experience Saturday at noon, promising the city's "finest drag performers [and] a brunch you will never forget." The bar opens at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets for this 18+ event are $30.75 each.

Outdoor activities at Fairmount Park

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting several events this weekend in the park.

Check out this week’s upcoming events and volunteer opportunities! EVENTS Tue, 4/30 | 5 - 7:30 PM Reimagining the Welsh... Posted by Fairmount Park Conservancy on Monday, April 29, 2024

On Friday at 7:30 p.m., bring a blanket to the John Welsh Memorial Fountain in West Fairmount Park for a screening of Toy Story 4 in partnership with Please Touch Museum, along with snacks from local food trucks.

Head to the Belmont Plateau Cross Country Course Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for a Trolley Trail Tree Tour, a "tree-mendous" hike, where you can learn about some of the park's trees.

Start your Sunday morning with Yoga in the Park at 10 a.m. Led by Tula Yoga Philly, the class meets at Lemon Hill Mansion.

Learn more about these events on the Fairmount Park Conservancy website.